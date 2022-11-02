Back in the spring, Lucius released their first new album in six years, Second Nature, and they’re currently out on tour in support of it. Today, they’re sharing the one-off single “Muse,” which the duo wrote with Nashville scribe Jillian Jacqueline.

“‘Muse’ is a snapshot of love and the endless creativity it can inspire,” they said. “Though separated by computer screens in the heart of lockdown, we managed to delve deep with our talented friend, Jillian Jacqueline, about the nuances and preciousness of relationships: Where they start, how they deepen, vulnerability vs complacency, the differences between infatuation and rich partnership. ‘Muse’ was our musical springboard.”

Check it out below.