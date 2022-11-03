Stream Jeff Rosenstock & Laura Stevenson’s Latest Neil Young Covers EP Younger Still

Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson — DIY music mainstays and former Bomb The Music Industry! bandmates — covered four Neil Young songs on their 2019 surprise EP Still Young. Today, they’ve done it again. On the aptly titled Younger Still, the duo puts its spin on four more Neil Young tracks, as captured in the basement of Rosenstock’s Los Angeles home.

Younger Still arrives just in time for Rosenstock and Stevenson’s upcoming joint tour, on which they’ll play their Young covers and other songs, with opening sets from either Anika Pyle or Gladie.

Below, dig into the music and those tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

11/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill (with Anika Pyle)

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery (with Anika Pyle)

11/20 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s (with Anika Pyle)

12/09 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (with Gladie)

12/10 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary Detroit (with Gladie)

12/11 – Toronto, ON, @ Horseshoe Tavern (with Gladie)

12/15 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall (with Gladie)

12/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (with Gladie)

12/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church (with Gladie)

12/18 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony (with Gladie)

Younger Still is out now on Polyvinyl.