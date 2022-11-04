Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Steve Earle, & More Cover Rolling Stones On New Tribute Album
A bunch of big country names including Eric Church, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, and Ashley McBryde have contributed to a forthcoming new Rolling Stones tribute album. According to its pre-save link, Stoned Cold Country is due out March 17, and tonight we get to hear the LP’s first single: “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)” by Brothers Osborne and the War And Treaty.
Additional contributions to the tribute album include Marcus King (“Can’t You Hear Me Knocking”), Steve Earle (“Angie”), Elvie Shane (“Sympathy For The Devil”), Little Big Town (“Wild Horses”), Elle King (“Tumbling Dice”), Brooks & Dunn (“Honky Tonk Women”). Morris, meanwhile, covers “Dead Flowers,” and Ashley McBryde reimagines “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”
Listen to “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)” by Brothers Osborne and the War And Treaty below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” – Ashley McBryde
02 “Honky Tonk Women” – Brooks & Dunn
03 “Dead Flowers” – Maren Morris
04 “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)” – Brothers Osborne & The War And Treaty
05 “Miss You” – Jimmie Allen
06 “Tumbling Dice” – Elle King
07 “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” – Marcus King
08 “Wild Horses” – Little Big Town
09 “Paint It Black” – Zac Brown Band
10 “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” – Lainey Wilson
11 “Sympathy for the Devil” – Elvie Shane
12 “Angie” – Steve Earle
13 “Gimme Shelter” – Eric Church
14 “Shine A Light” – Koe Wetzel
Stoned Cold Country is out 3/17 via This Is Hit, Inc. d/b/a BBR Music Group.