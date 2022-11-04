A bunch of big country names including Eric Church, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, and Ashley McBryde have contributed to a forthcoming new Rolling Stones tribute album. According to its pre-save link, Stoned Cold Country is due out March 17, and tonight we get to hear the LP’s first single: “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)” by Brothers Osborne and the War And Treaty.

Additional contributions to the tribute album include Marcus King (“Can’t You Hear Me Knocking”), Steve Earle (“Angie”), Elvie Shane (“Sympathy For The Devil”), Little Big Town (“Wild Horses”), Elle King (“Tumbling Dice”), Brooks & Dunn (“Honky Tonk Women”). Morris, meanwhile, covers “Dead Flowers,” and Ashley McBryde reimagines “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

Listen to “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)” by Brothers Osborne and the War And Treaty below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” – Ashley McBryde

02 “Honky Tonk Women” – Brooks & Dunn

03 “Dead Flowers” – Maren Morris

04 “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)” – Brothers Osborne & The War And Treaty

05 “Miss You” – Jimmie Allen

06 “Tumbling Dice” – Elle King

07 “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” – Marcus King

08 “Wild Horses” – Little Big Town

09 “Paint It Black” – Zac Brown Band

10 “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” – Lainey Wilson

11 “Sympathy for the Devil” – Elvie Shane

12 “Angie” – Steve Earle

13 “Gimme Shelter” – Eric Church

14 “Shine A Light” – Koe Wetzel

Stoned Cold Country is out 3/17 via This Is Hit, Inc. d/b/a BBR Music Group.