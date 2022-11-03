Watch Joey Bada$$ Perform With Men I Trust On Fallon

This past summer, after some brief sample clearance issues, the one-time teen prodigy-turned-rap veteran and actor Joey Bada$$ released 2000, sort of a sequel to his breakthrough mixtape 1999, which recently turned 10. Presumably the dreamy, woozy, post-chillwave Montreal indie band Men I Trust were not the ones holding up the release. Producers Statik Selektah and Heavy Mellow sampled “Show Me How” from Men I Trust’s 2019 album Oncle Jazz on Joey’s 2000 track “Show Me.” Last night on The Tonight Show, Men I Trust joined Joey for a run through the song. It’s cool to see him giving the band this exposure. Watch below.

The new Men I Trust singles this year have been awesome, so don’t sleep on them.