Blended Wine & EDM Festivals Abruptly Canceled, Owner Accused Of Ghosting Staff And Vendors

Blended Festival was supposed to be a series of EDM-leaning music and wine festivals in cities across the United States this fall, organized by a group called My Wine Society, with headliners including the Chainsmokers, T.I., Galantis, Lil Jon, G-Eazy, and others. The first one took place in Nashville on Sept. 10 and 11, but planned Blended events in Austin, San Diego, and Tampa were indefinitely postponed with no word about refunds. Now the Blended social media accounts have posted an announcement about the fate of the fest.

According to the message, My Wine Society’s CEO Sean Evans — a different Sean Evans from the one who hosts Hot Ones — has been unreachable since Oct. 1. Per the message, Evans ghosted staff and vendors and disabled staff email accounts and is the only person with access to the Blended bank accounts. The rest of the festival staff is pursuing legal action, and they’ve posted contact information for Evans and his lawyer in addition to extensive documentation of their attempts to track Evans down. It sounds like a lot of people got ripped off. As you’ll notice, the phrase “Fyre Fest” is being bandied about in the comments section on Instagram.

See the message for yourself below.