The 1975 kicked off their tour in support of Being Funny In A Foreign Language last night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The outing is called The 1975 At Their Very Best, and they do indeed sound in tip-top shape in footage on YouTube, performing on a set that looks like the inside of a house.

The band played two sets. The first 12-song stretch, fittingly named Being Funny In A Foreign Language, included almost the whole new album with a couple oldies mixed in. Three of those new tracks were played live for the first time: The “All My Friends”-esque iteration of “The 1975” that opens the album also kicked off the show, and the album’s last two tracks “About You” and “When We Are Together” ended that part of the show. A second set called The 1975 At Their Very Best shifted into greatest hits mode.

Below, check out footage of the three song debuts and peruse the setlist via setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

BEING FUNNY IN A FOREIGN LANGUAGE

“The 1975 (BFIAFL)”

“Looking for Somebody (To Love)”

“Happiness”

“Part Of The Band”

“Oh Caroline”

“I’m in Love With You”

“All I Need To Hear”

“Roadkill”

“fallingforyou”

“I Like America & America Likes Me (BFIAFL Version)”

“About You”

“When We Are Together”

THE 1975 AT THEIR VERY BEST

“If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

“Chocolate”

“It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)”

“Paris”

“An Encounter”

“Robbers”

“Somebody Else”

“Love It If We Made It”

“The Sound”

“Sex”

“Give Yourself A Try”