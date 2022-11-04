I am constitutionally incapable of discussing doomed country music super-couple George Jones and Tammy Wynette without mentioning season two of Tyler Mahan Coe’s deep and discursive podcast Cocaine & Rhinestones. Those seeking a detail-rich history of the two legendary singers should really listen, as long as you don’t mind hot takes and lengthy introductions about, like, the history of ice cream and drag balls and jousting and the Protestant reformation.

I am sure Showtime’s new bio-series George & Tammy will not go quite so deep into the muck, but it’ll also probably be easier to follow. The show stars Michael Shannon as Jones, the damaged Texas kid who became the greatest country singer of all time, and Jessica Chastain as his troubled wife Wynette, the First Lady of Country Music. The true story involves more than enough drama to fill up several seasons of a prestige TV show, but this one is a limited series, meaning it’ll cram the whole story into one season.

Watch a trailer for the series below.

As Deadline explains, George & Tammy was originally developed a Spectrum Original in partnership with the Paramount Network, but due to Spectrum Originals shutting down, it has moved over to Showtime. The series will premiere Dec. 4 on Showtime and Paramount Network commercial-free behind the smash hit Yellowstone. Subsequent episodes will air on Showtime on Sunday nights but will be available on demand on Fridays for Showtime and Paramount+ with Showtime bundle subscribers.