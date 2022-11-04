Envision – “Sacred Heart,” “Advent,” & “Holding Tomorrow” (Kingpin Cover)

New Music November 4, 2022 5:02 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Envision – “Sacred Heart,” “Advent,” & “Holding Tomorrow” (Kingpin Cover)

New Music November 4, 2022 5:02 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Straightedge hardcore marauders Envision play chugging, riff-addled crossover thrash with intensity and conviction. They’ve got a new single out today featuring two new originals — “Sacred Heart” and “Advent” — plus an unlabelled cover of “Holding Tomorrow,” a 1991 single from Boston’s Kingpin. The three songs are dense and metallic as hell, without an inch of give or an ounce of mercy. I have no doubt that these guys could win in a fight, but when I say these songs sound like they could beat you up, I mean the music itself might leave you wounded. Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Everything But The Girl Announce First New Album In 24 Years, Out Next Spring

3 days ago 0

Drake & 21 Savage Drop Her Loss, Talk Porn In Fake ‘Howard Stern’ Promo

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Sean Paul’s “Get Busy”

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Drake & 21 Savage Her Loss

13 hours ago 0

Al B. Sure Shares Update After Reportedly Emerging From Two-Month Coma

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest