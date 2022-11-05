Aaron Carter Dead At 34

Aaron Carter has died. According to TMZ, the teen pop star-turned-rapper was found dead in his bathtub on Saturday in his house in Lancaster, California. Carter, younger brother to Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, was best known for his ’90s pop hits such as “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It).” He was 34.

Born in 1987 in Tampa, Florida, Carter began his music career by opening for the Backstreet Boys in the mid-’90s. By the fall of 1997, he’d signed with a record label and released his first single, “Crush On You.” His self-titled debut album was released in the US in the summer of 1998.

Carter’s second album, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It), was released in the US in September 2000. It featured pop-radio hits like the title track, a cover of “I Want Candy,” “That’s How I Beat Shaq,” and “Bounce.” Carter also guested on kids’ programming on Nickelodeon and the Disney Channel.

When he was 13, Carter recorded his third studio album Oh Aaron, which came out in August 2001. A fourth album, Another Earthquake!, was released in fall 2002.

As Carter grew older, he appeared on numerous reality TV shows, such as E!’s House Of Carters, the Food Network’s Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off, and ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. He also starred in an off-Broadway musical in 2011, The Fantasticks.

As an adult, Carter battled for years with addiction and substance abuse, cycling in and out of rehab facilities. During a 2019 appearance on The Doctors, Carter opened up about being diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, and acute anxiety. He added that he was manic depressive and detailed the drugs he’d been prescribed.

In August of this year, Carter spoke to the Daily Mail about how he’d been sober for five years and outlined plans for a musical comeback, saying, “I realized that I was killing myself and everything was being destroyed around me from it.”

He added: “I was lying to the world and myself. Everybody deserves a second chance. I have not committed any crazy crimes… I am not how some people try to paint me. If somebody wants to call me a train wreck, well I’ve been a train that’s been wrecked multiple times and derailed by many different things. But I rebuild, get on the tracks and keep going.”

Carter leaves behind an 11-month-old son, Princeton Lyrik Carter, he had with the model Melanie Martin. She shares this statement to TMZ: “My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”