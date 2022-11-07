Smashing Pumpkins played their hometown of Chicago at the United Center on Saturday night, and they closed the night with their Siamese Dream track “Silverfuck.” They brought out local jazz saxophonist Frank Catalano, who often plays with Jimmy Chamberlain, to rip a five-minute solo during it. Though I’m not sure Billy Corgan would know this, Saturday just happened to be on the eve of National Saxophone Day. Watch below.