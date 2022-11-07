Watch Smashing Pumpkins Play “Silverfuck” With A Five-Minute Sax Solo By Frank Catalano

News November 7, 2022 9:56 AM By James Rettig
0

Watch Smashing Pumpkins Play “Silverfuck” With A Five-Minute Sax Solo By Frank Catalano

News November 7, 2022 9:56 AM By James Rettig
0

Smashing Pumpkins played their hometown of Chicago at the United Center on Saturday night, and they closed the night with their Siamese Dream track “Silverfuck.” They brought out local jazz saxophonist Frank Catalano, who often plays with Jimmy Chamberlain, to rip a five-minute solo during it. Though I’m not sure Billy Corgan would know this, Saturday just happened to be on the eve of National Saxophone Day. Watch below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Wheel Of Fortune Had A Smashing Pumpkins Puzzle, But Vanna White Prefers Smashing Dumplins

2 days ago 0

Low’s Mimi Parker Dead At 55

1 day ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Drake & 21 Savage Her Loss

3 days ago 0

Aaron Carter Dead At 34

2 days ago 0

Drake Talked Shit About Megan Thee Stallion On Her Loss, And Megan Noticed

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest