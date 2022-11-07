Earlier this year, the Portland musician Heather Woods Broderick released an instrumental cello album, Domes, but it’s been a few years since she put out her last proper album of melancholy singer-songwriter fare, which came with 2019’s Invitation. Today, though, she’s sharing a new single, “Blood Run Through Me.”

“[It’s] about human connection and the ways in which we move through our experiences, in relation to one another,” Broderick said in a statement. “Everyone has their own perspective or view through which they experience life, and although we move through life somewhat collectively, we each have our own story to tell.”

Watch a video for it below.

“Blood Run Through Me” is out now via Western Vinyl.