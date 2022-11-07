Hurricane G Dead At 52

New York rapper Hurricane G, best known for rapping alongside Redman as one of the members of EPMD’s Hit Squad, has died. The New York Post reports that Hurricane G died yesterday. No cause of death has been reported, but she was reportedly suffering from lung cancer at the time of her death. Hurricane G was 52.

Hurricane G was born Gloria Rodríguez in Brooklyn, and she joined the Hit Squad as the crew’s only female member in the early ’90s. She made her debut on Redman’s classic 1992 single “Tonight’s Da Night” — not as a rapper but as the person telling Redman to stop rapping that “punk smooth shit” a few seconds after the song’s opening. In her few seconds on that track, Hurricane G established her persona, a tough and abrasive take-no-shit presence. From there, Hurricane G guested on tracks like Redman’s “We Run NY,” Keith Murray’s “Bom Bom Zee,” Xzibit’s “Just Maintain,” Organized Konfusion’s “The Equinox,” and Smif-N-Wessun’s “Spanish Harlem.” On those songs, she established herself as a livewire presence at a time when few Puerto Rican women were visible in rap.

Hurricane G released her debut album All Woman in 1997. Two years later, she appeared on Puff Daddy’s single “PE 2000.” Once again, Hurricane didn’t rap on that song. Instead, she played the Flavor Flav role on Puffy’s Public Enemy flip. In 2013, Hurricane G teamed up with Thirstin Howl III for the collaborative album Mami & Papi. Check out some of her work below.