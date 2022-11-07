Coheed And Cambria’s Cruise Has Sunny Deal Real Estate, Bartees Strange, Mannequin Pussy, & More

Proggy emo and post-hardcore favorites Coheed And Cambria have announced the lineup for the second edition of their floating music festival, the S.S. Neverender. They’re calling this installment S.S. Neverender – Raiders Of Silent Earth:3 — even though it’s only the second time Coheed have spearheaded a cruise — because it’s also a celebration of Coheed’s second album, Keeping Secrets Of Silent Earth: 3, turning 20.

Non-Coheed performers on the boat will include the reunited Sunny Day Real Estate, Bartees Strange, Mannequin Pussy, Militarie Gun, Animals As Leaders, Anthony Green, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Thank You Scientist, Davenport Cabinet, Joey Eppard, Brand Of Sacrifice, and Kaonoshi. Pretty intriguing lineup of bands to be trapped on a boat with!

The Neverender will set sail from Oct. 23-27, 2023, just a few weeks after the IKSSE:3 anniversary. More details are available here.