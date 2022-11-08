Runnner – “bike again”

New Music November 8, 2022 12:17 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Runnner – “bike again”

New Music November 8, 2022 12:17 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Runnner, the musical project of LA-based singer-songwriter Noah Weinman, will release new album Like Dying Stars, We’re Reaching Out in February. Lead single “i only sing about food” presented a sleek and propulsive take on indie folk, with Weinman’s voice gleaming amidst clattering drums, chiming banjo, and a blustery wall of sound that evoked a busy metropolis.

New single “bike again” is similarly appealing, and it suggests Weinman grew up on a steady diet of acts like Bon Iver, José González, and Loney Dear. Against the steady strum of his guitar and the soothing hum of a keyboard, tiny keyboard and banjo plinks dot the mix as Weinman sings, “Fell off my bike again/ It’s so embarrassing how much I want to call you now.” In a press release, he writes, “This is a song about falling off my bike, remembering all the other times I’ve fallen off my bike, and then wondering what I would say if I could talk to all of those past selves. I think it’s the oldest song on the record.”

Seems like he’s more of a bikker than a runnner? Listen below.

Like Dying Stars, We’re Reaching Out is out 2/17 on Run For Cover.

Runnner - Like Dying Stars, We're Reaching Out [Cloudy Clear Vinyl]

$23.99

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Wheel Of Fortune Had A Smashing Pumpkins Puzzle, But Vanna White Prefers Smashing Dumplins

3 days ago 0

Low’s Mimi Parker Dead At 55

2 days ago 0

Sick New World 2023 Has Nu-Metal Royalty, Hardcore In The Undercard, & The Return Of Death Grips

1 day ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Drake & 21 Savage Her Loss

4 days ago 0

Aaron Carter Dead At 34

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest