A week and a half ago, the hugely talented Chicago-via-St. Louis rapper Smino released his lush, melodic new album Luv 4 Rent. Smino led that LP off with the J. Cole collab “90 Proof,” and he also got contributions from peers like Lil Uzi Vert, Doechii, and Ravyn Lenae. Last night, Smino performed a couple of the album’s tracks in a warm, effortless appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

On Fallon, Smino played with a backing band and two backup singers, including Houston up-and-comer Reggie. He also did a lot of singing himself. Smino started off his performance with the Luv 4 Rent outro track “Lee & Lovie,” trading soulful runs with Reggie. Then he went into “Blu Billy,” a track that gave him a chance to show off his darting, idiosyncratic fast-rap flow. The man is truly impressive onstage. Watch the performance below.

Luv 4 Rent is out now on Zero Fatigue/Motown.