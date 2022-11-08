Peter Gabriel Announces New Album i/o And 2023 Tour Dates
Since 2002 — shortly after the release of Up, his most recent album of original material — Peter Gabriel has been talking about releasing a new album called i/o. Two decades later, it’s finally happening. Rumors have percolated this year suggesting i/o would arrive soon, and now Gabriel has confirmed it, though without revealing any music or artwork or a release date.
What he has presented as a sort of down payment on i/o’s existence is a slate of 2023 European tour dates across spring and early summer, his first jaunt outside North America since 2014. (North America, by the way, will be getting shows later in the late summer and fall.) Gabriel’s band will include Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Manu Katché. According to a press release, they’ll be “playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected.” Gabriel writes, “It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”
Below, watch a trailer for the tour and see the European dates.
TOUR DATES:
05/18 – Krakow, Poland @ TAURON Arena
05/20 – Verona, Italy @ Verona Arena
05/21 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Arena
05/23 – Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena
05/24 – Lille, France @ Stade Pierre-Mauroy
05/26 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbuehne
05/28 – Munich, Germany @ Koenigsplatz
05/30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
05/31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
06/02 – Bergen, Norway @ Koengen
06/05 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
06/06 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
06/08 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
06/10 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
06/12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
06/13 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
06/15 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena
06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
06/19 – London, UK @ The O2
06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
06/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
06/25 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena