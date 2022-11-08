Peter Gabriel Announces New Album i/o And 2023 Tour Dates

What he has presented as a sort of down payment on i/o’s existence is a slate of 2023 European tour dates across spring and early summer, his first jaunt outside North America since 2014. (North America, by the way, will be getting shows later in the late summer and fall.) Gabriel’s band will include Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Manu Katché. According to a press release, they’ll be “playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected.” Gabriel writes, “It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”

Below, watch a trailer for the tour and see the European dates.

TOUR DATES:

05/18 – Krakow, Poland @ TAURON Arena

05/20 – Verona, Italy @ Verona Arena

05/21 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Arena

05/23 – Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena

05/24 – Lille, France @ Stade Pierre-Mauroy

05/26 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbuehne

05/28 – Munich, Germany @ Koenigsplatz

05/30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

05/31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

06/02 – Bergen, Norway @ Koengen

06/05 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

06/06 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

06/08 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

06/10 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

06/12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

06/13 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

06/15 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena

06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

06/19 – London, UK @ The O2

06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

06/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

06/25 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena