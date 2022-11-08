Former Beta Band frontman Steve Mason has announced a new solo album, Brothers & Sisters, his follow-up to 2019’s About The Light. Mason co-produced it with Tev’n, and it features contributions from Jayando Cole, Keshia Smith, Connie McCall & Adrian Blake, and Kaviraj Singh.

“To me, this record is a massive ‘Fuck you’ to Brexit,” Mason said in a press release. “And a giant ‘Fuck you’ to anyone that is terrified of immigration because there is nothing that immigration has brought to this country that isn’t to be applauded. Can you imagine what this place would be like without that [immigration]? I mean what would it be like? Cornish pasties and morris dancing?”

Today, Mason is sharing “No More” from the album, which features Pakistani singer Javed Bashir. “This track is about Imperialism and in a subtle way, relative to some of my other work, references Australia, Partition and Africa through a combination of lyrics and music,” Mason said. “I like to imagine the spirits of these cultures and people haunting the families who profited and were involved in their destruction down through the generations.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mars Man”

02 “I’m On My Way”

03 “No More”

04 “All Over Again”

05 “The People Say”

06 “Let It Go”

07 “Pieces Of Me”

08 “Travelling Hard”

09 “Brixton Fish Fry”

10 “Upon My Soul”

11 “Brothers & Sisters”

Brothers & Sisters is out 3/3 via Double Six.