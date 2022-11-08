Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Play Britney Spears: “I Could Tell Her Story In The Right Way”

News November 8, 2022 10:54 AM By James Rettig
0

Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears. In an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Brown was asked if there was something on her bucket list as a producer and a filmmaker. “I want to play a real person,” the Stranger Things actress responded. “And I think for me … Britney, it would be Britney Spears.”

“I think her story, first of all, resonates with me — growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was young,” she responded to Barrymore when asked way. “I mean, same thing with you, I see the scramble for words. And I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way — and hers only.”

