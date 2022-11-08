Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Play Britney Spears: “I Could Tell Her Story In The Right Way”

Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears. In an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Brown was asked if there was something on her bucket list as a producer and a filmmaker. “I want to play a real person,” the Stranger Things actress responded. “And I think for me … Britney, it would be Britney Spears.”

“I think her story, first of all, resonates with me — growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was young,” she responded to Barrymore when asked way. “I mean, same thing with you, I see the scramble for words. And I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way — and hers only.”