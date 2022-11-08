Matty Healy, leader of the 1975, achieved pop-heartthrob status many years ago, and he’s often sought to actively subvert that role. Last month, the 1975 released Being Funny In A Foreign Language, a pop album that’s considerably more straightforward than most of their recent offerings. But that doesn’t mean that Matty Healy has moved past weirdo antics. Last night, as the 1975 played New York’s Madison Square Garden, Healy ate what appeared to be an entire raw steak while groping himself.

During last night’s show, a shirtless Matty Healy got down on his knees as dramatic string music played. A stagehand brought out a plate of raw meat, and Healy proceeded to take a couple of big chomps out of it. While Healy chewed, he dramatically grabbed his own nuts and then did some pushups. Then he crawled into a TV. Look, I don’t fucking know, I’m just telling you what happened. You can watch it for yourself below.

TMZ notes that Healy’s mother saw this whole thing go down, and I guess she thought it was funny?

I saw it too 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/TY6eD9ECeY — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) November 8, 2022

Stars: They’re just like us! Except when they’re not even remotely like us!