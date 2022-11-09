Pile – “Loops”

New Music November 9, 2022 10:37 AM By James Rettig
0

Pile – “Loops”

New Music November 9, 2022 10:37 AM By James Rettig
0

The great rock band Pile have announced a new album, All Fiction, which will be out on February 17. It’s their proper follow-up to 2019’s Green And Gray, and comes after last year’s pandemic project Songs Known Together, Alone, which found leader Rick Maguire revisiting some of his older songs. Today, they’re sharing the album’s searing and claustrophobic lead single “Loops.”

“Throughout most of Pile’s existence, I’ve used songwriting as a means to work through personal issues and to express uncomfortable feelings in what I’ve perceived to be a healthy form of processing emotions,” Maguire said in a statement. “While doing this I’ve also been working hard to create a career in writing music. The song ‘Loops’ is about the confusion I’ve experienced in the place where those two roads meet, and reflecting on whether what I’m creating is for personal growth or for personal gain has ended up leading to more questions than answers.”

Watch a video directed by Joshua Echevarria for the single below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “It Comes Closer”
02 “Loops”
03 “Gardening Hours”
04 “Link Arms”
05 “Blood”
06 “Lowered Rainbow”
07 “Forgetting”
08 “Poisons”
09 “Nude With A Suitcase”
10 “Neon Gray”

All Fiction is out 2/17 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.

Emme Rovins

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Wheel Of Fortune Had A Smashing Pumpkins Puzzle, But Vanna White Prefers Smashing Dumplins

4 days ago 0

Low’s Mimi Parker Dead At 55

3 days ago 0

Rick Ross Denies Being A Hoarder After Viral Video Of His Mansion

1 day ago 0

Sick New World 2023 Has Nu-Metal Royalty, Hardcore In The Undercard, & The Return Of Death Grips

2 days ago 0

Alanis Morissette Says She Bailed On Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Performance Because Of Sexist Production Environment

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest