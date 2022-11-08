Michael Stipe Returns To Social Media After Four Years To Remind People To Vote

0

Today, on this highly stressful 2022 midterms elections day, R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe is back after a four-year social-media hiatus to remind people to vote. In fact, that’s what he wrote in his newly resurrected Instagram bio: “I am back after a 4yr hiatus from all social media to urge every American to vote today…Thanks!” Stipe also shared one post containing three photos of himself walking through New York with a fist aloft and an “I Voted” sticker on his jacket. “Turnout—YOUR VOTE—is what will most influence todays election results…if you are in line to vote, don’t be discouraged—your voice matters!! Raise it high!!!,” he captioned. Patti Smith even replied in the comments: “Awesome. Joining forces with you.” As should we all.

