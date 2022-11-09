Oddisee – “Ghetto To Meadow” (Feat. Freeway) & “Hard To Tell”

Oddisee – “Ghetto To Meadow” (Feat. Freeway) & “Hard To Tell”

Back in 2020, Oddisee, the great DC-raised and Brooklyn-based rapper and producer, released his surprise EP Odd Cure, which he recorded while self-isolating in the early pandemic days. That was a great record. Oddisee hasn’t released a full studio album since 2017’s The Iceberg, but that’s about to change. For a while now, Oddisee has been promising a new LP called To What End. The album was originally supposed to come out this week, but it’s been pushed to January. Today, Oddisee has released a couple of new tracks, and based on those songs, the album will be worth the wait.

Oddisee’s production style is warm and lush and organic. His beats suit his voice, and his voice suits his beats. You can hear that in both of these tracks. “Ghetto To Meadow” has a burbling bassline and a funky, psychedelic insistence. It’s also got a guest-verse from the Philadelphia legend, Freeway, who sounds great. “Hard To Tell,” Oddisee’s other new song, is built on swirling strings and bouncy-ball synths, and it gives Oddisee a chance to show off a tricky stop-start flow.

Freeway isn’t the only big-name guest on To What End; the album will also feature appearances from peers like Bilal and Phonte. Below, check out “Ghetto To Meadow,” “Hard To Tell,” and the LP’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 “The Start Of Something”
02 “How Far”
03 “Many Hats”
04 “Already Knew”
05 “Choices” (Feat. Phonte, Bemyfiasco, & Kay Young)
06 “Try Again”
07 “Ghetto To Meadow” (Feat. Freeway)
08 “More To Go” (Feat. CS Armstrong)
09 “All I Need” (Feat. Oliver St.Louis)
10 “Bartenders” (Feat. Toine Jameson)
11 “Work To Do” (Feat. Bilal)
12 “People Watching”
13 “Hard To Tell”
14 “Bogarde” (Feat. Noochie)
15 “The Way” (Feat. Haile Supreme & Saint Ezekiel)
16 “Race”

To What End is out 1/20 on Outer Note Label.

