Paul Weller Lobs Profane Insults At The Cure’s Robert Smith

Paul Weller went off on the Cure’s Robert Smith in a new interview that appeared in the December issue of Record Collector. As Louder Sound points out, when the Cure came up in conversation, the former Jam and Style Council member had some not-so-nice things to say about the band and its leader.

“I can’t fucking stand them,” he said. “Fucking fat cunt, with his lipstick and all that bollocks. He is my age as well, isn’t he?” Weller continued: ‘He’s a fucking knob end. I don’t like him. There you go. There’s someone I would work with. I’d fucking slap him, or something.”

Smith did have some pointed words for Weller in an interview way back in 1985: “Punk had nothing to do with social entertainment or politics, even people that think they’re socially aware and then they’re… like Paul Weller and stuff,” he said at the time. “It does no good at all because ultimately you’d have to believe someone like Paul Weller.”

UPDATE: The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell responds: “Ive always thought, as Spike Milligan said, people who live in glass houses should pull the blinds down before removing their trousers… Mr Weller?”