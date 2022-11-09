Snoop Dogg Biopic In Development

A biopic about Snoop Dogg is in development. Per The Hollywood Reporter, a film about the rapper is in the works with director Allen Hughes (Menace II Society, Dead Presidents) and writer Joe Robert Cole (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) attached. Snoop Dogg will also serve as one of the film’s producers, and it’ll be released in conjunction with Death Row Pictures, a new offshoot of Death Row Records, which Snoop bought earlier this year.

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind,” Snoop said in a statement. “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

Snoop Dogg was portrayed by Lakeith Stanfield in the 2015 N.W.A. biopic Straight Out Of Compton. After the success of that film, there were rumors that a sequel was in the works that would focus more on the careers of Snoop and Tupac, but that never came to fruition.