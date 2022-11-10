Manchester Orchestra – “No Rule”

Last year, Manchester Orchestra released a new album, The Million Masks Of God. Next week, they’re throwing the twelfth annual edition of their Atlanta hometown festival The Stuffing, which always takes place around Thanksgiving — this year’s lineup includes Julien Baker, Lunar Vacation, Joy Oladokun, and more.

Today, they’re offering up a new track that was recorded during the making of their last album. “We are very proud to release our new song ‘No Rule’ into the world,” the band’s Andy Hull noted. “Written and worked on during the Million Masks sessions, this brave soul took a little longer to cook than the rest. We hope you enjoy. All Love. M.O.” Check it out below.

“No Rule” is out now via Loma Vista.

