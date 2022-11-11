Stream GloRilla’s Debut EP Anyways, Life’s Great…

The phenomenally confident, unflinchingly raw, joyously charismatic Memphis rapper GloRilla is one of hip-hop’s biggest breakout stars in recent memory. On the back of hits with Hitkidd, Duke Deuce, and Cardi B plus a string of strong solo tracks, she’s experienced a rapid rise this year, elevating her crew right along with her. We named her one of 2022’s best new artists, and the listening public seems to agree.

Today GloRilla releases a new project called Anyways, Life’s Great… It’s billed as her debut EP, which is a bit of fuzzy branding magic in multiple ways. For one thing, she’s got a couple self-released mixtapes to her name from 2019 and 2020, but this is her first release for Interscope via Yo Gotti’s CMG and her first since blowing up, so fair enough. Also, it’s nine tracks long, which is definitely pushing LP length. But sure: Here is GloRilla’s debut EP. It has “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2” and “Blessed” and “Nut Quick” and lots more where those came from. Listen below.

Anyways, Life’s Great… is out now on CMG/Interscope.