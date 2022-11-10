The 2022 CMA Awards took place tonight at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and the ceremony kicked off with a special tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, who died last month at 90. Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Reba McEntire stepped onstage to sing Lynn’s 1966 hit “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” which led into Lambert singing 1967’s “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’.” McEntire then performed Lynn’s 1971 track “You’re Lookin’ At Country,” adjusting the lyrics slightly to “If you’re looking at Loretta, you’re looking at country.” The group ended with a rendition of 1971’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter” as pictures of Lynn with various artists (Dolly Parton, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson) flashed across the screen.

Watch the CMA tribute to Loretta Lynn below.