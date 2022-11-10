Watch Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, & Carrie Underwood’s Loretta Lynn Tribute At The CMA Awards

News November 9, 2022 9:14 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, & Carrie Underwood’s Loretta Lynn Tribute At The CMA Awards

News November 9, 2022 9:14 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

The 2022 CMA Awards took place tonight at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and the ceremony kicked off with a special tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, who died last month at 90. Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Reba McEntire stepped onstage to sing Lynn’s 1966 hit “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” which led into Lambert singing 1967’s “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’.” McEntire then performed Lynn’s 1971 track “You’re Lookin’ At Country,” adjusting the lyrics slightly to “If you’re looking at Loretta, you’re looking at country.” The group ended with a rendition of 1971’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter” as pictures of Lynn with various artists (Dolly Parton, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson) flashed across the screen.

Watch the CMA tribute to Loretta Lynn below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Rick Ross Denies Being A Hoarder After Viral Video Of His Mansion

1 day ago 0

Sick New World 2023 Has Nu-Metal Royalty, Hardcore In The Undercard, & The Return Of Death Grips

2 days ago 0

Wheel Of Fortune Had A Smashing Pumpkins Puzzle, But Vanna White Prefers Smashing Dumplins

4 days ago 0

Alanis Morissette Says She Bailed On Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Performance Because Of Sexist Production Environment

2 days ago 0

Watch Robert Plant & Suzi Dian Pay Tribute To Mimi Parker With A Cover Of Low’s “Monkey”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest