Perfume Genius – "4 Minute Warning" (Radiohead Cover)

November 10, 2022 By Chris DeVille
As part of Spotify’s series of Live At Electric Lady EPs, artists usually perform a cover in addition to their own material. Perfume Genius chose Radiohead. His entry in the series, released today, features a cover of “Four Minute Warning” from the In Rainbows bonus disc. Mike Hadreas delivers a sparser and more dramatic treatment of the song befitting its subject matter: Thom Yorke’s lyrics are about the Cold War-era public alert system instituted by the British in case of nuclear attack.

