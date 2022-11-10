A couple months back, the energetic Australian pop-rocker Alex Lahey released a new song, “Congratulations,” which was billed as the start of a new chapter. She’s continuing on that path with another single today, “Shit Talkin’.” Presumably this is all leading up to a follow-up to 2019’s full-length The Best Of Luck Club. “Shit Talkin’,” which Lahey cowrote with John Mark Nelson, is a fired-up track about the exhaustion of social interactions. “You know, the thing about seeing people/ Is deciding what you want them to see,” Lahey sings in its opening lines. “Will they wish that I could stay forever Or will they want me to leave.” Listen below.

“Shit Talkin'” is out now via Liberation Records.