Check Out Rina Sawayama In The John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer

A fourth John Wick movie will arrive next year, and today there’s an official trailer. While John Wick: Chapter 4 features Keanu Reeves reprising his role, the movie also stars Bill Skarsgård (playing the villain, naturally), Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Rina Sawayama(!). Sawayama plays a fighter named Akira in the film and shows up in the trailer a couple of times, once at the 30-second mark and at the two-minute mark.

In the film’s official description, Keanu Reeves’ titular character “uncovers a path to defeating the High Table, but before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”

Watch the trailer below.

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters on 3/24.

