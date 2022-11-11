Hawkwind’s Nik Turner Dead At 82

Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

News November 11, 2022 12:46 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Hawkwind’s Nik Turner Dead At 82

Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

News November 11, 2022 12:46 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Nik Turner, the English multi-instrumentalist best known as a member of space-rock pioneers Hawkwind, has died. Turner’s Facebook page announced the news today: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Might Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening. He has moved onto the next phase of his Cosmic Journey, guided by the love of his family, friends and fans. Watch this space for his arrangements.” Turner was 82.

Born in Oxford in 1940, Turner moved to the seaside town of Margate as a teenager. After a brief stint in the Merchant Navy, he took jobs around Europe, including with a traveling circus. In Berlin, he developed an interest in free jazz, which inspired him to pick back up the clarinet and saxophone in the hopes of applying the genre’s ethos to rock ‘n’ roll. In 1969, he initially offered to be a roadie for the newly formed Hawkwind, but they soon invited him to join the band. He became an integral part of the lineup, recruiting members and co-writing songs such as “Brainstorm” and “Master Of The Universe,” before getting kicked out in 1976 for routinely playing over his bandmates. He briefly rejoined Hawkwind from 1982-1984.

Over the years Turner launched new projects including Sphynx (he often dressed up in Ancient Egyptian costumes onstage), Inner City Unit, Nik Turner’s Fantastic All Stars, and Space Ritual, the band that continued until his death. He also teamed with Sting and others on the single “Nuclear Waste” and teamed with artists including the Stranglers, Psychic TV, and Sham 69 among many others. Below, check out some of Turner’s music.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Rick Ross Denies Being A Hoarder After Viral Video Of His Mansion

3 days ago 0

Alanis Morissette Says She Bailed On Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Performance Because Of Sexist Production Environment

3 days ago 0

Paul Weller Lobs Profane Insults At The Cure’s Robert Smith

2 days ago 0

Sick New World 2023 Has Nu-Metal Royalty, Hardcore In The Undercard, & The Return Of Death Grips

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love” (Feat. Jay-Z)

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest