Matty Healy Congratulates Congress’ First Gen Z Member And 1975 Fan Onstage In DC

This week 25-year-old Maxwell Frost became the first member of Generation Z to be elected to Congress by winning his race for Florida’s 10th congressional district. On Twitter, he announced that he’d be celebrating by attending Thursday’s the 1975 concert at the Anthem. Matty Healy became aware of this and shouted out Frost from the stage, much to the young Congressman’s delight. Check out video footage of Healy’s congratulations below.

I’VE BEEN CAMPAIGNING FOR OVER A YEAR THIS IS WILD!! I’M GONNA SEE @the1975 ON THURSDAY TO CELEBRATE!!! — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) November 9, 2022

Gen Z’s first congressperson endorsed a millennial that baby-boomers like. You love to see it.