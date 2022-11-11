Tonight Cleveland’s 200 Stab Wounds are launching a co-headlining tour with Rochester’s Undeath, their fellow young death metal greats (and a recent Band To Watch). They’re marking the occasion — and announcing their signing to Metal Blade Records — with a hulking powerhouse of a new single called “Masters Of Morbidity.” Check it out below along with the tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

11/11/2022 Sonia – Cambridge, MA

11/12/2022 First Unitarian Church – Philadelphia, PA

11/13/2022 Saint Vitus Bar – Brooklyn, NY

11/15/2022 Otto Bar – Baltimore, MD

11/16/2022 Local 506 – Chapel Hill, NC

11/17/2022 Masquerade (Purgatory) – Atlanta, GA

11/18/2022 Will’s Pub – Orlando, FL

11/19/2022 Gramps – Miami, FL

11/20/2022 The Orpheum – Tampa, FL

11/22/2022 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

11/23/2022 Spider Ballroom – Austin, TX

11/25/2022 Cheap Steaks – Dallas, TX

11/26/2022 Jake’s – Lubbock, TX

11/28/2022 Nile Underground – Mesa, AZ

11/29/2022 The Rock – Tucson, AZ

12/02/2022 Constellation Room – Santa Ana, CA

12/04/2022 The Belasco – Los Angeles, CA

12/05/2022 Goldfields Trading Co. – Sacramento, CA

12/07/2022 Dante’s – Portland, OR

12/08/2022 El Corazon – Seattle, WA

12/10/2022 Kilby Court – Salt Lake City, UT

12/11/2022 HQ – Denver, CO

12/12/2022 The Rino – Kansas City, MO

12/13/2022 The Royal Grove – Lincoln, NE

12/14/2022 Turf Club – Minneapolis, MN

12/15/2022 Reggie’s – Chicago, IL

12/16/2022 The Foundry – Lakewood, OH

12/17/2022 Velvet Underground – Toronto, ON

12/18/2022 Photo City Music Hall – Rochester, NY