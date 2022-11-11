200 Stab Wounds – “Masters Of Morbidity”
Tonight Cleveland’s 200 Stab Wounds are launching a co-headlining tour with Rochester’s Undeath, their fellow young death metal greats (and a recent Band To Watch). They’re marking the occasion — and announcing their signing to Metal Blade Records — with a hulking powerhouse of a new single called “Masters Of Morbidity.” Check it out below along with the tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
11/11/2022 Sonia – Cambridge, MA
11/12/2022 First Unitarian Church – Philadelphia, PA
11/13/2022 Saint Vitus Bar – Brooklyn, NY
11/15/2022 Otto Bar – Baltimore, MD
11/16/2022 Local 506 – Chapel Hill, NC
11/17/2022 Masquerade (Purgatory) – Atlanta, GA
11/18/2022 Will’s Pub – Orlando, FL
11/19/2022 Gramps – Miami, FL
11/20/2022 The Orpheum – Tampa, FL
11/22/2022 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX
11/23/2022 Spider Ballroom – Austin, TX
11/25/2022 Cheap Steaks – Dallas, TX
11/26/2022 Jake’s – Lubbock, TX
11/28/2022 Nile Underground – Mesa, AZ
11/29/2022 The Rock – Tucson, AZ
12/02/2022 Constellation Room – Santa Ana, CA
12/04/2022 The Belasco – Los Angeles, CA
12/05/2022 Goldfields Trading Co. – Sacramento, CA
12/07/2022 Dante’s – Portland, OR
12/08/2022 El Corazon – Seattle, WA
12/10/2022 Kilby Court – Salt Lake City, UT
12/11/2022 HQ – Denver, CO
12/12/2022 The Rino – Kansas City, MO
12/13/2022 The Royal Grove – Lincoln, NE
12/14/2022 Turf Club – Minneapolis, MN
12/15/2022 Reggie’s – Chicago, IL
12/16/2022 The Foundry – Lakewood, OH
12/17/2022 Velvet Underground – Toronto, ON
12/18/2022 Photo City Music Hall – Rochester, NY