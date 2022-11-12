Heaven By Marc Jacobs Launches Cocteau Twins Heaven Or Las Vegas Capsule

News November 12, 2022
Heaven By Marc Jacobs Launches Cocteau Twins Heaven Or Las Vegas Capsule

Cocteau Twins’ Heaven Or Las Vegas is currently the subject of a temporary exhibition in Los Angeles. Running from November 11 through December 12 at the Heaven store on Fairfax, the exhibition features original album artwork by Paul West, plus other memorabilia, and has launched in tandem with a capsule collection from Heaven By Marc Jacobs.

Items within the capsule include a slit top, baby tee, mesh skirt, hair pin, ring, and concert ticket reproduction. (Former Girlpool member Harmony Tividad is modeling the wares in the above pic.) Check out all of the items below, and find more info about the exhibit here.

Rachel Brodsky

