Joni Mitchell Reveals Newport Live Album Plans In Rare Interview With Elton John

Joni Mitchell has announced plans to release a new live album of her surprise appearance at this year’s Newport Folk Festival, which was her first full live performance since 2002. Speaking to Elton John in her Los Angeles home on his Apple Music show Rocket Hour, Mitchell admitted how she “didn’t have any” rehearsal time prior to her Newport set, expanding: “And I couldn’t sing the key. I’ve become an alto, I’m not a soprano anymore, so I couldn’t sing the song. And I thought people might feel lighted that if I just played the guitar part but I like the guitar part to that song. So anyway, it was very well received, much to my delight.”

Next summer, Mitchell will headline Brandi Carlile’s Joni Jam weekend at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington, which recently announced more of its lineup and is now sold out. Last month, Carlile guested on The Daily Show and talked to Trevor Noah about Joni Jam: “After Newport, Joni said, ‘I want to do another show,'” adding, “No one’s been able to buy a ticket to see Joni Mitchell play in 20 years, so this is enormous, and she’s so excited because it’s close to Canada.”

As for Elton John, the US leg of John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is set to conclude at Dodger Stadium next week.

Listen to John’s Rocket Hour interview with Mitchell here.