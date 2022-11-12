They Are Gutting A Body Of Water Drop SoundCloud Rap Track

Last month, Philadelphia experimental shoegaze band They Are Gutting A Body Of Water released a compelling new LP, Lucky Styles. It followed last year’s split EP with fellow Philly band A Country Western, An Insult To The Sport. Now, TAGABOW have shared a rap track on their SoundCloud called “Beauty Lighter.” “I told u I could fuckin rap,” Douglas Dulgarian wrote on the band’s Instagram Story. Indeed, the spare trap track is built on a rat-tat-tat beat and woozy synths. Meanwhile, Dulgarian spits verses in a dry, warbled cadence. Listen below.

I told you mfs the next album is a rap recordhttps://t.co/pS43AiiUle — theyareguttingabodyofwater (@tagabowPHL) November 12, 2022