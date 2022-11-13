Dua Lipa Denies She’s Performing At The World Cup In Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off next week in Qatar, and so far performers attached to its opening ceremony on November 20 include Jungkook of the K-pop band BTS. There were rumors that Dua Lipa would be performing at the event, but she denied those in a statement posted to Instagram on Sunday.

“There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the world cup in Qatar,” she wrote. “I will not be performing nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform.”

“I will be cheering on England from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.”

Qatar has faced criticism over human rights violations as they have prepared to get ready for the World Cup.