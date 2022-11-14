Canadian troubadour Andy Shauf has announced a new album, Norm, his follow-up to last year’s Wilds. It comes with an oblique storyline yet to be revealed, but centered around someone called Norm. “The character of Norm is introduced in a really nice way,” Shauf said in a statement. “But the closer you pay attention to the record, the more you’re going to realize that it’s sinister.” Today, Shauf is sharing its lead single “Wasted On You,” with a music video directed by V Haddad. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Wasted On You”

02 “Catch Your Eye”

03 “Telephone”

04 “You Didn’t See”

05 “Paradise Cinema”

06 “Norm”

07 “Halloween Store”

08 “Sunset”

09 “Daylight Dreaming”

10 “Long Throw”

11 “Don’t Let It Get To You”

12 “All Of My Love”

Norm is out 2/10 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.