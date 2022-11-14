The Neighbourhood Fire Drummer Accused Of Groping The Marías Singer

Yesterday, María Zardoya, leader of the Marías, accused Brandon Fried, drummer of the popular California alt-rock band the Neighbourhood, of groping her. The Neighbourhood responded by thanking Zardoya and announcing that Fried “will no longer be a member of” the band.

On her Instagram story yesterday, María Zardoya wrote:

i was at a bar last night, and i was groped under the table by brandon fried @brandonfried_, the drummer of the neighbourhood. it was one of the most uncomfortable things i’ve ever experienced. i felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body. @thenbhd ya’ll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep

María Zardoya, lead singer of the Marías, said she was groped by Brandon Fried, the Neighbourhood’s drummer, on Instagram. She is calling for the band to replace Fried calling him a “complete creep.” pic.twitter.com/iwOrvGwPwm — Anthony Robledo (@AnthonyARobledo) November 13, 2022

Brandon Fried had been a member of the Neighbourhood since 2014. On Twitter, the Neighbourhood wrote, “We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood.”

We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood. — The Neighbourhood (@thenbhd) November 13, 2022

On his own Instagram story, Brandon Fried left an apology: