The Neighbourhood Fire Drummer Accused Of Groping The Marías Singer

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

News November 14, 2022 9:28 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Yesterday, María Zardoya, leader of the Marías, accused Brandon Fried, drummer of the popular California alt-rock band the Neighbourhood, of groping her. The Neighbourhood responded by thanking Zardoya and announcing that Fried “will no longer be a member of” the band.

On her Instagram story yesterday, María Zardoya wrote:

i was at a bar last night, and i was groped under the table by brandon fried @brandonfried_, the drummer of the neighbourhood. it was one of the most uncomfortable things i’ve ever experienced. i felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body.

@thenbhd ya’ll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep

Brandon Fried had been a member of the Neighbourhood since 2014. On Twitter, the Neighbourhood wrote, “We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood.”

On his own Instagram story, Brandon Fried left an apology:

I am so terribly sorry to Maria. My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly reflective of who I become while under the influence.

It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for.

I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated.

I am also sorry to The Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down.

