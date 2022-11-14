The Italian band Infall bill themselves as mathcore, but the music feels less like straining your brain in algebra class than getting clobbered on the football field. The time signatures on some of their songs are, admittedly, quite complicated, but in a ballerina-firing-machine-guns-while-pirouetting capacity.

Far, Infall’s first album in five years, is out today. It’s full of guttural screams, gargantuan riffs, and drums that might knock your nose back into your throat. Converge’s Kurt Ballou handled the mixing job on this one, so you know the descriptor visceral applies. Fall into Infall below.