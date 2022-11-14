Stream Italian Mathcore Marauders Infall’s Crushing New Album Far

New Music November 14, 2022 1:59 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Stream Italian Mathcore Marauders Infall’s Crushing New Album Far

New Music November 14, 2022 1:59 PM By Chris DeVille
0

The Italian band Infall bill themselves as mathcore, but the music feels less like straining your brain in algebra class than getting clobbered on the football field. The time signatures on some of their songs are, admittedly, quite complicated, but in a ballerina-firing-machine-guns-while-pirouetting capacity.

Far, Infall’s first album in five years, is out today. It’s full of guttural screams, gargantuan riffs, and drums that might knock your nose back into your throat. Converge’s Kurt Ballou handled the mixing job on this one, so you know the descriptor visceral applies. Fall into Infall below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 1975’s Matty Healy Ate A Raw Steak While Touching Himself At MSG

7 days ago 0

Paul Weller Lobs Profane Insults At The Cure’s Robert Smith

6 days ago 0

Bruce Springsteen Says He Scrapped An Entire Album Before Recording New Covers LP

2 days ago 0

The Neighbourhood Fire Drummer Accused Of Groping The Marías Singer

15 hours ago 0

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Calls Out Elon Musk Amid Twitter Turmoil: “What A Great Symbol For 2020s Pieces Of Shit”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest