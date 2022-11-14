Blur Announce London Reunion Show

Blur have announced that they will be reuniting for a show at Wembley Stadium in London next July. It’ll be their first show in eight years following the tour in support of 2015’s The Magic Whip.

“We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again,” Damon Albarn said in a statement, and Graham Coxon added: “I’m really looking forward to playing with my Blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs. Blur live shows are always amazing for me. A nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces.”

Slowthai, Self Esteem, and Jockstrap will serve as openers at the show, which will take place on July 8. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 11.

Yesterday, Albarn was busy at the MTV Europe Music Awards with Gorillaz, who picked up an award for Best Alternative. They also performed “Cracker Island” with Thundercat. Here’s video of that: