Blur Announce London Reunion Show

News November 14, 2022 10:05 AM By James Rettig
0

Blur Announce London Reunion Show

News November 14, 2022 10:05 AM By James Rettig
0

Blur have announced that they will be reuniting for a show at Wembley Stadium in London next July. It’ll be their first show in eight years following the tour in support of 2015’s The Magic Whip.

“We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again,” Damon Albarn said in a statement, and Graham Coxon added: “I’m really looking forward to playing with my Blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs. Blur live shows are always amazing for me. A nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces.”

Slowthai, Self Esteem, and Jockstrap will serve as openers at the show, which will take place on July 8. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 11.

Yesterday, Albarn was busy at the MTV Europe Music Awards with Gorillaz, who picked up an award for Best Alternative. They also performed “Cracker Island” with Thundercat. Here’s video of that:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 1975’s Matty Healy Ate A Raw Steak While Touching Himself At MSG

7 days ago 0

Paul Weller Lobs Profane Insults At The Cure’s Robert Smith

6 days ago 0

Bruce Springsteen Says He Scrapped An Entire Album Before Recording New Covers LP

2 days ago 0

The Neighbourhood Fire Drummer Accused Of Groping The Marías Singer

15 hours ago 0

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Calls Out Elon Musk Amid Twitter Turmoil: “What A Great Symbol For 2020s Pieces Of Shit”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest