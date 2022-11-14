Tkay Maidza – “Nights In December”

In 2021, the Australian pop experimentalist Tkay Maidza wrapped up her Last Year Was Weird series, which rolled out as three EPs over the course of a few years. Today, she’s back with a new song, a groovy holiday-themed track called “Nights In December.” “I thought it would be cool to make a song that captures the feeling of a new relationship but using wintertime in New York as the inspiration,” she said in a statement. “I had a trip where I spent a winter in New York, and it was really beautiful so I almost wanted to recreate that feeling in a song.” Check it out below.

