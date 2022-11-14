AFI Will Perform Sing The Sorrow In Full For Its 20th Anniversary

AFI will perform their 2003 album Sing The Sorrow in full for its 20th anniversary next year. The band will play the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on March 11. A teaser trailer for the show notes that it will be the “first and last time ever” that AFI will do the album in its entirety. They’ll be joined by special guests Jawbreaker, Chelsea Wolfe, and Choir Boy.

AFI released a new album, Bodies, last year, and they’re currently wrapping up a tour in support of it.

