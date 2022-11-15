Grammy Nominations 2023: See The List
The 2023 Grammy nominations are here. Beyoncé leads the field with nine nominations, tying her with her husband Jay-Z for the most all-time nominations at 88. Other top nominees include Kendrick Lamar with eight; Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven a piece; and Harry Styles, DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige, Future, and producer Randy Merrill, all of whom nabbed six. Below, peruse a list of select nominees, starting with the “big four” general field categories.
Album Of The Year
Abba – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Record Of The Year
Abba – “Don’t Shut Me Down”
Adele – “Easy On Me”
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Brandi Carlile & Lucius – “You And Me On The Rock”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Song Of The Year
GAYLE – “abcdefu”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Adele – “Easy On Me”
DJ Khaled – “GOD DID”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”
Best New Artist
Anitta
DOMi & JD Beck
Latto
Muni Long
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
Björk – Fossora
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Best Alternative Music Performance
Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”
Big Thief – “Certainty”
Florence + The Machine – “King”
Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Feat. Perfume Genius – “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World”
Best Rock Album
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
IDLES – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Spoon – Lucifer On The Sofa
Best Rock Song
Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”
Ozzy Osbourne Feat. Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
Turnstile – “Blackout”
The War On Drugs – “Harmonia’s Dream”
Best Rock Performance
Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”
Beck – “Old Man”
The Black Keys – “Wild Child”
Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”
IDLES – “Crawl!”
Turnstile – “Holiday”
Ozzy Osbourne & Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele – “Easy On Me”
Bad Bunny – “Moscow Mule”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Abba – “Don’t Shut Me Down”
Camila Cabello Feat. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”
Coldplay & BTS – “My Universe”
Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Best Pop Vocal Album
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo — Diplo
ODESZA – The Last Goodbye
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender
Best Dance/Electronic Performance
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Bonobo – “Rosewood”
Diplo & Miguel – “Don’t Forget My Love”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Kaytranada & H.E.R. – “Intimidated”
RÜFÜS DU SOL – “On My Knees”
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home The Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Best Rap Song
“Churchill Downs” — Jack Harlow ft. Drake
“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
“pushin P” — Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug
“WAIT FOR U” — Future ft. Drake & Tems
Best Rap Performance
“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled
“Vegas” — Doja Cat
“pushin P” — Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & GloRilla
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Feat. Future & SZA – “Beautiful”
Future Feat. Drake & Tems – “Wait For U”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Kendrick Lamar Feat. BLXST & Amanda Reifer – “Die Hard”
Latto – “Big Energy”
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – Breezy
Lucky Daye – Candydrip
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
P.J. Morton – Watch The Sun
Best Progressive R&B Album
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
Terrace Martin – Drones
Moonchild – Starfruit
Tank And Da Bangas – Red Balloon
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé – “Cuff It”
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”
P.J. Morton – “Please Don’t Walk Away”
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé – “Virgo’s Groove”
VIRGO’S GROOVE –
Mary J. Blige & Anderson .Paak – “Here With Me”
Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”
Lucky Daye – “Over”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Beyoncé – “Plastic Off The Sofa”
Snoh Alegra – “Do 4 Love”
Babyface & Ella Mai – “Keeps On Fallin”
Adam Blackstone & Jazmine Sullivan – “‘Round Midnight”
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Best Metal Performance
Ghost – “Call Me Little Sunshine”
Megadeth – “We’ll Be Back”
Muse – “Kill Or Be Killed”
Ozzy Osbourne Feat. Tony Iommi – “Degradation Rules”
Turnstile – “Blackout”
Best Folk Album
Aoife O’Donovan – Age Of Apathy
Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line
Judy Collins – Spellbound
Madison Cunningham – Revealer
Punch Brothers – Hell On Church Street
Best Country Album
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time
Best Country Song
Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”
Luke Combs – “Doin’ This”
Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”
Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”
Taylor Swift – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”
Willie Nelson – “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”
Best Country Solo Performance
Kelsea Ballerini – “Heartfirst”
Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”
Miranda Lambert – “In His Arms”
Willie Nelson – “Live Forever”
Zach Bryan – “Something In The Orange”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne – “Midnight Rider’s Prayer”
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – “Outrunnin’ Your Memory”
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – “Does He Love You (Revisited)”
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – “Going Where The Lonely Go”
Best Americana Album
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Dr. John – Things Happen That Way
Keb’ Mo’ – Good To Be…
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise The Roof
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…
Best American Roots Performance
Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – “Stompin’ Ground”
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”
Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – “Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)”
Fantastic Negrito – “Oh Betty”
Madison Cunningham – “Life According To Raechel”
Best American Roots Song
Anaïs Mitchell – “Bright Star”
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”
Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”
Brandi Carlile Feat. Lucius – “You And Me On The Rock”
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – “High And Lonesome”
Sheryl Crow – Forever”
Best Americana Performance
Asleep at the Wheel Feat. Lyle Lovett – “There You Go Again”
Blind Boys of Alabama Feat. Black Violin – “The Message”
Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind”
Brandi Carlile Feat. Lucius – “You And Me On The Rock”
Eric Alexandrakis – “Silver Moon (A Tribute To Michael Nesmith)”
Best Latin Pop Album
Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Fonseca – Viajante
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros
Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape
Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album
Cimafunk – El Alimento
Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes
Gaby Moreno – Alegoría
Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo
Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen
Rosalía – Motomami
Best Reggae Album
Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling
Koffee – Gifted
Protoje – Third Time’s The Charm
Sean Paul – Scorcha
Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Elvis
Encanto
Strangers Things Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Be Alive” — Beyoncé
“Carolina” — Taylor Swift
“Hold My Hand” — Lady Gaga
“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” — Jessy Wilson Feat. Angélique Kidjo
“Nobody Like U” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — Lin-Manuel Miranda
Best Music Video
“Easy On Me” — Adele
“Yet To Come” — BTS
“Woman” — Doja Cat
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
“As It Was” — Harry Styles
“All Too Well: The Short Film” — Taylor Swift
Best Remixed Recording
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)”
Ellie Goulding – “Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)”
The Knocks & Dragonette – “Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)”
Wet Leg – “Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)”
Best Music Film
Adele – Adele One Night Only
Justin Bieber – Our World
Billie Eilish – Live At The O2
Rosalía – Motomami
Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band A Brotherhood A Barn
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Boi-1da
DJ Dahi
Dan Auerbach
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Jack Antonoff
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
The-Dream
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle – The Closer
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Louis C.K. – Sorry
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Best Recording Package
Fann – Telos
Soporus – Divers
Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful
Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – Beginningless Beginning
Underoath – Voyeurist
Best Album Notes
Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
Astor Piazzolla – The American Clavé Recordings
Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Harry Partch – Harry Partch, 1942
Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Historical Album
Blondie – Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982
Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Freestyle Fellowship – To Whom It May Concern…
Glenn Gould – The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)