Grammy Nominations 2023: See The List

The 2023 Grammy nominations are here. Beyoncé leads the field with nine nominations, tying her with her husband Jay-Z for the most all-time nominations at 88. Other top nominees include Kendrick Lamar with eight; Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven a piece; and Harry Styles, DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige, Future, and producer Randy Merrill, all of whom nabbed six. Below, peruse a list of select nominees, starting with the “big four” general field categories.

Album Of The Year

Abba – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Record Of The Year

Abba – “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Brandi Carlile & Lucius – “You And Me On The Rock”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Song Of The Year

GAYLE – “abcdefu”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Adele – “Easy On Me”

DJ Khaled – “GOD DID”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”

Best New Artist

Anitta

DOMi & JD Beck

Latto

Muni Long

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Björk – Fossora

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”

Big Thief – “Certainty”

Florence + The Machine – “King”

Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Feat. Perfume Genius – “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World”

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If

IDLES – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Spoon – Lucifer On The Sofa

Best Rock Song

Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”

Ozzy Osbourne Feat. Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Turnstile – “Blackout”

The War On Drugs – “Harmonia’s Dream”

Best Rock Performance

Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”

Beck – “Old Man”

The Black Keys – “Wild Child”

Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”

IDLES – “Crawl!”

Turnstile – “Holiday”

Ozzy Osbourne & Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Bad Bunny – “Moscow Mule”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Abba – “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Camila Cabello Feat. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Coldplay & BTS – “My Universe”

Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo — Diplo

ODESZA – The Last Goodbye

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender

Best Dance/Electronic Performance

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Bonobo – “Rosewood”

Diplo & Miguel – “Don’t Forget My Love”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Kaytranada & H.E.R. – “Intimidated”

RÜFÜS DU SOL – “On My Knees”

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home The Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs” — Jack Harlow ft. Drake

“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

“pushin P” — Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug

“WAIT FOR U” — Future ft. Drake & Tems

Best Rap Performance

“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled

“Vegas” — Doja Cat

“pushin P” — Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Feat. Future & SZA – “Beautiful”

Future Feat. Drake & Tems – “Wait For U”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kendrick Lamar Feat. BLXST & Amanda Reifer – “Die Hard”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – Breezy

Lucky Daye – Candydrip

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

P.J. Morton – Watch The Sun

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Terrace Martin – Drones

Moonchild – Starfruit

Tank And Da Bangas – Red Balloon

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – “Cuff It”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”

P.J. Morton – “Please Don’t Walk Away”

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – “Virgo’s Groove”

Mary J. Blige & Anderson .Paak – “Here With Me”

Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”

Lucky Daye – “Over”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Beyoncé – “Plastic Off The Sofa”

Snoh Alegra – “Do 4 Love”

Babyface & Ella Mai – “Keeps On Fallin”

Adam Blackstone & Jazmine Sullivan – “‘Round Midnight”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Best Metal Performance

Ghost – “Call Me Little Sunshine”

Megadeth – “We’ll Be Back”

Muse – “Kill Or Be Killed”

Ozzy Osbourne Feat. Tony Iommi – “Degradation Rules”

Turnstile – “Blackout”

Best Folk Album

Aoife O’Donovan – Age Of Apathy

Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line

Judy Collins – Spellbound

Madison Cunningham – Revealer

Punch Brothers – Hell On Church Street

Best Country Album

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Best Country Song

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Luke Combs – “Doin’ This”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Taylor Swift – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

Willie Nelson – “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”

Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini – “Heartfirst”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Miranda Lambert – “In His Arms”

Willie Nelson – “Live Forever”

Zach Bryan – “Something In The Orange”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne – “Midnight Rider’s Prayer”

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – “Outrunnin’ Your Memory”

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – “Does He Love You (Revisited)”

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – “Going Where The Lonely Go”

Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Dr. John – Things Happen That Way

Keb’ Mo’ – Good To Be…

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise The Roof

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…

Best American Roots Performance

Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – “Stompin’ Ground”

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – “Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)”

Fantastic Negrito – “Oh Betty”

Madison Cunningham – “Life According To Raechel”

Best American Roots Song

Anaïs Mitchell – “Bright Star”

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”

Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”

Brandi Carlile Feat. Lucius – “You And Me On The Rock”

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – “High And Lonesome”

Sheryl Crow – Forever”

Best Americana Performance

Asleep at the Wheel Feat. Lyle Lovett – “There You Go Again”

Blind Boys of Alabama Feat. Black Violin – “The Message”

Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind”

Brandi Carlile Feat. Lucius – “You And Me On The Rock”

Eric Alexandrakis – “Silver Moon (A Tribute To Michael Nesmith)”

Best Latin Pop Album

Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Fonseca – Viajante

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros

Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album

Cimafunk – El Alimento

Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes

Gaby Moreno – Alegoría

Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen

Rosalía – Motomami

Best Reggae Album

Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling

Koffee – Gifted

Protoje – Third Time’s The Charm

Sean Paul – Scorcha

Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Elvis

Encanto

Strangers Things Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé

“Carolina” — Taylor Swift

“Hold My Hand” — Lady Gaga

“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” — Jessy Wilson Feat. Angélique Kidjo

“Nobody Like U” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Music Video

“Easy On Me” — Adele

“Yet To Come” — BTS

“Woman” — Doja Cat

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

“As It Was” — Harry Styles

“All Too Well: The Short Film” — Taylor Swift

Best Remixed Recording

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)”

Ellie Goulding – “Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)”

The Knocks & Dragonette – “Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)”

Wet Leg – “Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)”

Best Music Film

Adele – Adele One Night Only

Justin Bieber – Our World

Billie Eilish – Live At The O2

Rosalía – Motomami

Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band A Brotherhood A Barn

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

DJ Dahi

Dan Auerbach

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Jack Antonoff

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

The-Dream

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle – The Closer

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Louis C.K. – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Best Recording Package

Fann – Telos

Soporus – Divers

Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful

Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – Beginningless Beginning

Underoath – Voyeurist

Best Album Notes

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Andy Irvine / Paul Brady

Astor Piazzolla – The American Clavé Recordings

Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Harry Partch – Harry Partch, 1942

Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Historical Album

Blondie – Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982

Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Freestyle Fellowship – To Whom It May Concern…

Glenn Gould – The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)