The Smashing Pumpkins will never, ever tire of making grand statements. A couple of months ago, the band announced plans for their new 33-song opus ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts. ATUM is the band’s sequel to their previous epics, 1995’s Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/The Machines Of God.

The full three-act opera is scheduled for release next April, but since the album exists in three acts, the Smashing Pumpkins are releasing it one piece at a time. They’d already shared the first single “Beguiled,” but now the entire first act of the opera is out on streaming services. “Beguiled,” it’s worth noting, is not in that first act. Instead, the Pumpkins have just released 11 songs — 40 minutes of new music, which would be a full album’s worth for most bands. Stream that first act below.

ATUM – Act 1 is out now on Martha’s Music/Thirty Tigers. In related news, Billy Corgan is currently recovering from laryngitis, and his illness forced the Smashing Pumpkins to cancel their Portland show two nights ago.