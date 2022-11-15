The Walkmen Reuniting For First Shows In A Decade

The Walkmen are reuniting for two shows at Webster Hall in New York City next year. They’ll perform for the first time in a decade on April 26 and 27. In an email newsletter, bandleader Hamilton Leithauser wrote: “Hi, back in 2013 an unnamed Walkmen band member (Peter Bauer) announced to the Washington Post that we were going on an ‘extreme hiatus.’ I assumed that meant there would be a lot of monster energy drinks and maybe that red-headed snowboarder guy would be hanging around a lot…but none of that actually happened.”

He continued:

Instead, in the ensuing years we’ve all worked on a ton of different projects in a ton of different places. Recently, someone sent us a clip of us playing at Irving Plaza from 2003, and it just looked very exciting. So, we’ve decided we’d like to play together again.

Presale tickets for the shows start tomorrow (November 16) at 10AM ET, followed by general on sale on Friday, November 18th local time. Here’s a trailer: