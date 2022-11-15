Last month, Athens supergroup the Bad Ends announced their debut album, The Power And The Glory, which is out at the top of the year. The band features Mike Mantione, Dave Domizi, Geoff Melkonian, Christian Lopez, and former R.E.M. drummer Bill Berry. We’ve already heard lead single “All Your Friends Are Dying,” and today they’re back with another one, “Thanksgiving 1915,” which comes with a video directed by Marc Pilvinsky.

“This should qualify for ‘The Most Un-Rock and Roll Video Ever,'” Mantione noted. “Dads working at the restaurant. Kind of like The Bear meets the Muppet Movie. It’s shot at Geoff’s restaurant called Breadwinner Cafe in Dunwoody, GA. Dave Domizi and my daughters are best friends and are in the flash mob scene. That’s Bill’s actual chef’s hat and coat he wore to a practice one night!”

Watch and listen below.

The Power And The Glory is out 1/20 via New West Records