Malian singer, songwriter, guitarist and actress Fatoumata Diawara has worked with Damon Albarn in the ensembles Africa Express and Rocket Juice & The Moon. Today she welcomes the Blur and Gorillaz leader onto her new single “Nsera,” a title that means “destination” in her native Bambara. The song’s syncopated, synth-powered groove and bright, joyous melody will probably appeal to fans of LCD Soundsystem, Ibibio Sound Machine, and even bands with names that don’t fit that general pattern. Watch director Gregory Ohrel’s video for “Nsera” below.