Fatoumata Diawara – “Nsera” (Feat. Damon Albarn)

New Music November 15, 2022 5:09 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Fatoumata Diawara – “Nsera” (Feat. Damon Albarn)

New Music November 15, 2022 5:09 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Malian singer, songwriter, guitarist and actress Fatoumata Diawara has worked with Damon Albarn in the ensembles Africa Express and Rocket Juice & The Moon. Today she welcomes the Blur and Gorillaz leader onto her new single “Nsera,” a title that means “destination” in her native Bambara. The song’s syncopated, synth-powered groove and bright, joyous melody will probably appeal to fans of LCD Soundsystem, Ibibio Sound Machine, and even bands with names that don’t fit that general pattern. Watch director Gregory Ohrel’s video for “Nsera” below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Neighbourhood Fire Drummer Accused Of Groping The Marías Singer

1 day ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Hannibal Buress

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Beyoncé’s “Baby Boy” (Feat. Sean Paul)

2 days ago 0

Paul Weller Lobs Profane Insults At The Cure’s Robert Smith

6 days ago 0

Watch Black Star Perform With Madlib On Saturday Night Live

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest