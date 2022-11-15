For the first time since 2019, Rolling Loud is returning to Los Angeles next March after being canceled in 2020 and held in San Bernardino in 2021. Come March 3-5, the famed hip-hop festival will go down at Hollywood Park in Inglewood (part of SoFi Stadium) with Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Future headlining.

This will be Scott’s first headlining US performance since the Astroworld tragedy in November 2021. Additional performers include Kodak Black, Tyga, Trippie Redd, DaBaby, Saweetie, Fivio Foreign, Soulja Boy, Rich The Kid, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Kevin Gates, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Aminé, Chief Keef, Lil Uzi Vert, Tory Lanez, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, and more. Tickets go on sale starting November 18.

Check out the full lineup below, and get more ticket info here.