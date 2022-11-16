Last month, Katherine Paul, who performs as Black Belt Eagle Scout, released her first new song in three years, “Don’t Give Up.” Today, Black Belt Eagle Scout is announcing the follow-up to 2019’s At The Party With My Brown Friends. Her new LP (which includes “Don’t Give Up”) is called The Land, The Water, The Sky and will be out February 10 via Saddle Creek. Along with the album announcement, Black Belt Eagle Scout is sharing a new album track — a distortion-heavy single called “My Blood Runs Through This Land.” It comes with a music video directed by Evan Benally Atwood.

According to a release, the 12-track album is about Paul’s 2020 journey from Portland to the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community. “‘My Blood Runs Through This Land’ is about the connection I have with my ancestors,” Paul adds about today’s single.

She adds: “When I run my hands through the rocks at Snee Oosh beach and dip my fingers into our waterways, I am reminded of where I come from. Paying attention to all of the sounds and the feelings I get when I am immersed in trails of cedar trees and canoeing out on the water deeply grounds me and strengthens my bond to my lineage of the Swinomish tribe. I wanted the delicateness of these moments to meet the intense reality of the history of my people. I like to imagine my blood – all of my ancestors – running through our homelands freely and powerfully.”

Listen to and watch “My Blood Runs Through This Land” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “My Blood Runs Through This Land”

02 “Sedna”

03 “Salmon Stinta”

04 “Blue”

05 “On The River”

06 “Nobody”

07 “Fancy Dance”

08 “Sčičudz (a narrow place)”

09 “Treeline”

10 “Understanding”

11 “Spaces”

12 “Don’t Give Up”

TOUR DATES:

11/25 – Seattle, WA @ High Dive

02/10 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

02/24 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day

02/25 – London, UK @ Moth Club

02/27 – Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up

02/28 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique – Witloof Bar

03/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs

03/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade

03/04 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

03/05 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

The Land, The Water, The Sky is out 2/10 via Saddle Creek.